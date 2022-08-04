 | Thu, Aug 04, 2022
Primary brings mixed bag for Kansas incumbents

Three Kansas lawmakers, whose terms were filled with legal drama at one point or another, were ousted in primary votes Tuesday.

By

State News

August 4, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Rep. Aaron Coleman was among a handful of controversial incumbent Kansas legislators to find themselves on the outs Tuesday as votes trickled in. Some races remain too close to call. Photo by (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Several incumbent Kansas legislators are on their way out of the Statehouse after Tuesday’s election. Others are just barely hanging on.

Among those who missed the mark in their reelection effort is Rep. Aaron Coleman, a Kansas City Democrat, who lost in a three-way race in Wyandotte County. Melissa Oropeza, a health care professional, finished first with 49% of the vote, followed by Faith Rivera with 38%.

Coleman came in third with just 13% of the vote. Before his election in 2020, Coleman was accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend. He also admitted to cyberbullying and revenge porn while in middle school.

