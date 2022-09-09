Professors frustrated by ESU plans to eliminate tenured faculty, programs

TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct.

Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about its plans, and the short notice they were given to respond before the university seeks approval from the Kansas Board of Regents next week.

Some faculty members, including English professor Rachelle Smith, wondered if their jobs or departments will still exist in another year.