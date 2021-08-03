 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Program seeks to reduce violence against animals

Kansas animal welfare advocates create a program to reduce animal violence in 23 counties, similar to Crime Stoppers.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas animal welfare group has created a new program to reduce animal violence in 23 Kansas counties.

The project, Cruelty Stoppers, opens the door to care for abused animals that can be linked to domestic violence cases while trying to create better relationships between Topeka police and local shelters, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. It was developed by the Northeast Kansas Animal Welfare Foundation.

Bill Acree, the foundation’s new president and CEO, said the project was created because there wasn’t adequate follow-up on cruelty cases. The Cruelty Stoppers program was modeled after Crime Stoppers on TV. Those who report animal cruelty cases that lead to a conviction are eligible for a reward.

