 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Prosecutors: Lawmaker shouldn’t get diversion

Controversial State Rep. Aaron Coleman is in court to answer a charge of domestic battery. Prosecutors said the 21-year-old should not be granted diversion because of his subsequent arrest for drunken driving.

By

State News

December 23, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Aaron Coleman

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors argued Wednesday that a 21-year-old state lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother is no longer eligible for diversion.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon said in a Zoom hearing that the issue is that a warrant was issued for Aaron Coleman after a motion to revoke his bond was filed in the wake of his arrest late last month on suspicion of drunken driving.

But Coleman’s attorney, David Bell, said that he didn’t know what had changed to prevent diversion.

Related
November 29, 2021
November 17, 2021
November 3, 2021
November 1, 2021
Most Popular