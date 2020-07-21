Protest dispute resolved

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group said Monday it has resolved a lawsuit challenging a blanket ban on signs and restrictive permits for protests at the Kansas Statehouse.

Under the terms of the dismissal, individuals and groups no longer need a permit or a legislative sponsor to reserve space, The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said in a news release.

Hand-held signs are no longer banned. And a person can only be banned from from the Statehouse if they break the law, not just for a rules violation.