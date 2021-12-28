 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Radon: The silent killer

Radon, a colorless, odorless chemical has no taste and occurs naturally but can be very harmful to your health and can cause lung cancer. January is Kansas Radon Action Month.

By

State News

December 28, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Photo by Pixabay

We hear about the dangers of radon, known as the ‘silent killer’, but what is it really?  Radon is a naturally occurring odorless, colorless, and tasteless radioactive gas created by the decay of uranium in the earth’s crust and is present everywhere on the planet.  

Radon gas can make its way into any type of building.  However, it’s estimated that one in four Kansas homes have elevated levels of radon.  It enters a building from the soil through cracks in concrete floors and walls, floor drains, sump pits, etc.  If the concentration of radon is high, your family may be at risk.

Governor Laura Kelly, has designated January, 2022, as “Kansas Radon Action Month” (KRAM).  Radon levels outdoors are relatively low, due to dilution with the outdoor air.  Our enclosed homes, where we spend more time during the winter months, can lead to higher concentration levels.  With many working remotely from their homes, due to Covid, there is cause for more concern around home radon concentrations.

Related
September 29, 2020
January 14, 2020
November 20, 2018
January 19, 2011
Most Popular