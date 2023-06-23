Realtors give update on real estate near battery plant site

LAWRENCE — Key details are beginning to emerge on the $4 billion Panasonic battery plant set to open in De Soto in 2025, in particular, how communities such as Lawrence will be affected.

The Lawrence Journal World reported that a group of Lawrence real estate professionals was told Thursday that roughly as many as 1,800 of the 4,000 employees needed at the plant will come from outside the area, which means housing construction will soon be a key factor for the region.

Thursday’s event, hosted by the Lawrence Board of Realtors, estimated the need for 30 to 40 new homes per year for the next three years in Lawrence, the Journal World reported.