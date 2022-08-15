Recount of abortion vote still pending

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn’t started a statewide hand recount of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven’t shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn’t change the outcome.

The state’s elections director gave a western Kansas woman until 5 p.m. Monday to provide cash, a valid check or a credit card with a sufficient balance to cover the $229,000 in expected costs for the state’s 105 counties. The recount request came Friday from Melissa Leavitt, an election conspiracy promoter from Colby, but Mark Gietzen, a hard-right anti-abortion activist from Wichita, pledged to help pay for the recount.

Voters on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The “no” side prevailed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes.