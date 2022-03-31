Redistricting maps sent to governor

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature sent to Gov. Laura Kelly a bundled bill Wednesday containing redistricting maps for the House, Senate and state Board of Education.

Senate and House maps were heavily vetted by respective chambers before adopted separately by wide margins. Objections were raised to final adjustments to the Board of Education map, which is based on the 40 Senate district boundaries.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 563 on a vote of 29-11, while the House adopted the same piece of legislation 83-40. Kelly could veto the bill, but an override would be the likely result. In addition, litigation could emerge challenging constitutionality of any of these maps. The Legislature’s map of the four congressional districts has attracted several pending lawsuits.