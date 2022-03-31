 | Thu, Mar 31, 2022
Redistricting maps sent to governor

The Kansas Legislature approved redistricting maps for the House, Senate and state Board of Education. They've now been sent to Gov. Laura Kelly with veto-proof majorities.

By

State News

March 31, 2022 - 3:23 PM

McPherson Sen. Rick Wilborn, center, and Overland Park Rep. Chris Croft, right of Wilborn, led redistricting committees in the Senate and House. New maps for both chambers and the state Board of Education were sent Wednesday to Gov. Laura Kelly. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature sent to Gov. Laura Kelly a bundled bill Wednesday containing redistricting maps for the House, Senate and state Board of Education.

Senate and House maps were heavily vetted by respective chambers before adopted separately by wide margins. Objections were raised to final adjustments to the Board of Education map, which is based on the 40 Senate district boundaries.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 563 on a vote of 29-11, while the House adopted the same piece of legislation 83-40. Kelly could veto the bill, but an override would be the likely result. In addition, litigation could emerge challenging constitutionality of any of these maps. The Legislature’s map of the four congressional districts has attracted several pending lawsuits.

