Regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers.

Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.

The plan requires approval by the Kansas Corporation Commission. But objections by staff of the KCC mean there are now two proposals: the original and one that cuts the programs by more than 80%.