Menu Search Log in

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified

Kapaun won the Medal of Honor and is a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic Church. He died in 1951 in a North Korean prisoner of war camp.

By

State News

March 5, 2021 - 1:07 PM

Father Emil Kapaun is shown celebrating Mass from the hood of his jeep in Korea in 1951. Kapaun died in a North Korean POW camp and Department of Defense officials say they have identified his remains. Photo by CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF WICHITA

The remains of Father Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor winner and a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic Church, have been identified.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said Thursday night on his Twitter account that he was notified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the discovery. Kapaun died in 1951 in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. He was 35.

“I’m glad that his family has finally been granted closure after Father Kapaun’s selfless service to our nation,” Moran said on Twitter.

Related
March 3, 2020
January 7, 2019
June 26, 2013
June 16, 2012
Trending