Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified

The remains of Father Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor winner and a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic Church, have been identified.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said Thursday night on his Twitter account that he was notified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the discovery. Kapaun died in 1951 in a North Korean prisoner of war camp. He was 35.

“I’m glad that his family has finally been granted closure after Father Kapaun’s selfless service to our nation,” Moran said on Twitter.