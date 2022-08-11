Remember the Zambezi Zinger? It’s coming back to Worlds of Fun

Nostalgic Kansas Citians will have something to celebrate next year — the return of Worlds of Fun’s legendary roller coaster, the Zambezi Zinger. The amusement park is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing back the fan favorite ride.

People who grew up in the Kansas City area anytime between 1973 and 1997 are almost certainly familiar with the Zambezi Zinger.

When the park opened in 1973, the Zinger was one of the park’s most popular rides. Riders sat in bobsled-style cars and climbed high before free-falling through tight curves that dipped in and out of the tree cover. The ride closed in 1997 when it was sold to a broker and moved to the Montaña Rusa in Parque Nacional Del Café in Montenegro, Colombia.