HUTCHINSON — Reno County is asking for proposals from companies to utilize the landfill gas that is generated from the Reno County Landfill.

County commissioners approved the plan on Tuesday, the Hutchinson news reported.

The county hopes this will be a win-win situation, with the landfill complying with state and federal requirements, an end-user benefiting from the landfill gas and the county benefiting from the revenue in sales.