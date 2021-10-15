Report: Close prisons for juveniles

Incarcerating young Kansans is more costly and inhumane than providing community services, education and mentoring to keep them out of the juvenile justice system, according to a new report by a nonprofit pushing the state to shutter its last juvenile prison.

“The prisons we have now, they’re just meant to hold our young people,” said Jazmine Rogers, a youth leader with Progeny. “They’re meant to be dehumanizing. They’re not meant to focus on how do we restore this young person, how do we prepare this young person to re-enter their community?”

Kansas has worked in recent years to reform its juvenile correctional system. In 2016, it passed a sweeping reform bill that closed a youth prison in Larned and earmarked money for programs to keep kids out of the system. But there’s more work to be done, Progeny says.