Report: Overdose deaths surged 54%

TOPEKA — Preliminary reports indicate Kansas suffered a 54% increase in drug overdoses during the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, state health officials said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said provisional results not yet available to the public identified 338 people in Kansas who died of drug overdose between Jan. 1 and June 30 of last year. In that same six-month period in 2020, Kansas reported 220 fatalities from overdoses.

KDHE secretary Janet Stanek said resources were available to people dealing with drug addiction or abuse.