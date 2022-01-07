 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Report: Overdose deaths surged 54%

More than 300 Kansans died of drug overdoses in the first six months of 2021, a spike of 54% from the 220 who died in the same period in 2020.

By

State News

January 7, 2022 - 3:58 PM

An injectable drug is loaded into a syringe while prescription medication is strewn about haphazardly.

TOPEKA — Preliminary reports indicate Kansas suffered a 54% increase in drug overdoses during the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, state health officials said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said provisional results not yet available to the public identified 338 people in Kansas who died of drug overdose between Jan. 1 and June 30 of last year. In that same six-month period in 2020, Kansas reported 220 fatalities from overdoses.

KDHE secretary Janet Stanek said resources were available to people dealing with drug addiction or abuse.

