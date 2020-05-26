Menu Search Log in

Republican Senate candidates square off in debate

May 26, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. From right to left: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, businessman Bob Hamilton, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state Senate President Susan Wagle and former football player Dave Lindstrom. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

MANHATTAN — The Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate agreed in a live-streamed Saturday morning debate that they want to do all they can for the president and his policies.

They differed mostly on who among them could offer President Donald Trump the strongest ally on Capitol Hill and on who had the best chance to beat a Democrat to get there.

The two best-known candidates — former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall — clashed most directly with each other. They challenged each other’s conservative bona fides and their respective electability in November.

