Republican wants food tax relief for grocers competing with senior centers, schools

TOPEKA — Family and child advocates gave lawmakers plenty of reasons to eliminate the tax burden on food during a hearing Wednesday in the House on competing sales tax reforms.

The sales tax is regressive, the pandemic exacerbated food insecurity for the state’s most economically challenged families, neighboring states offer lower tax burdens, and military veterans are reluctant to settle in Kansas in part because the 6.5% sales tax applies to food.

Rep. Dave Baker, a Republican and former grocery store operator from Council Grove, offered another reason. Grocery stores, he said, are struggling to compete with senior centers and schools that benefit from subsidized food programs.