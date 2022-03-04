 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Republican wants food tax relief for grocers competing with senior centers, schools

A Republican and former grocery store operator said stores struggle to compete with senior centers and schools that benefit from subsidized food programs.

By

State News

March 4, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Rep. Dave Baker, second from left, argues in favor of the immediate elimination of the state sales tax on food during a hearing Wednesday of the House Taxation Committee at the Statehouse in Topeka. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Family and child advocates gave lawmakers plenty of reasons to eliminate the tax burden on food during a hearing Wednesday in the House on competing sales tax reforms.

The sales tax is regressive, the pandemic exacerbated food insecurity for the state’s most economically challenged families, neighboring states offer lower tax burdens, and military veterans are reluctant to settle in Kansas in part because the 6.5% sales tax applies to food.

Rep. Dave Baker, a Republican and former grocery store operator from Council Grove, offered another reason. Grocery stores, he said, are struggling to compete with senior centers and schools that benefit from subsidized food programs.

Related
January 10, 2022
November 9, 2021
January 31, 2020
February 20, 2019
Most Popular