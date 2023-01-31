 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Restaurant industry still struggling

While worker numbers have increased, Timmons estimated that there are 800 fewer licensed food establishments in Kansas, with many owners worried that their businesses won’t see increased profitability in 2023. 

January 31, 2023

During a Tuesday meeting, lawmakers asked about rising restaurant costs and problems within the Kansas restaurant industry. Restaurant owner Kevin Timmons said inflation was impacting his business. (Screen Capture from Kansas Legislature Youtube page)

TOPEKA —  The restaurant industry statewide has been plagued by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and workforce shortages, with new issues making it difficult for restaurant owners to bounce back, officials have said. 

During a Tuesday House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee hearing, Kevin Timmons, restaurant owner and vice chair of the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, told lawmakers about his recent struggles with inflation. 

“There’s a three-headed monster in manufacturing that’s facing restaurants, and it’s from packing beef to making plastics to everything we get overseas,” Timmons said. “It’s the raw costs, it’s the labor and it’s transportation costs, and this three-headed monster, although there’s been some deflation and we’re starting to get our arms around it, still has our industry in a flux.” 

