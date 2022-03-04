 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Rogers: Divest KPERS from ties to Russia

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers wants the KPERS program to divest a $35.9 million investment in Russian securities.

March 4, 2022

TOPEKA — Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers recommended the state’s public pension system respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by divesting a $35.9 million investment in Russian securities.

Rogers, who serves on the nine-member Kansas Public Employees Retirement System board, said trustees should work on extracting the pension system from Russian entities. An estimated 0.14% of KPERS’ portfolio has ties to Russia.

“I’m in full support of the financial sanctions placed against Russia — the aggressor in this escalating war,” Rogers said. “I will be working with my fellow trustees to protect the interests of our members and their beneficiaries. I stand firmly in support of the people of Ukraine.”

