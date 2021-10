HAYS — Matt Miller slowly walks backward into the middle of 5th Street in downtown Hays.

The wall in front of him used to make up the plain, gray side of a local glass shop. Now, it’s his giant concrete canvas — 13 feet tall by more than 18 feet wide — for painting one of the northwest Kansas town’s new murals.

It’s so large that he has to take a step back every once in a while just to get a good look at his progress.