Salina library sells Sandzen paintings

The Salina Public Library has sold a pair of Birker Sandzen paintings for a combined $120,000, amid an uproar from citizens who said the library should have held on to the piece of fine art.

State News

October 18, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Salina Public Library’s board was sharply criticized for a decision to auction two oil paintings by Kansas artist Birger Sandzén. The colorful landscape paintings were sold Saturday by Soulis Auctions in Lone Jack, Missouri, for a combined $280,000. Photo by Jill Hummels for Kansas Reflector

LONE JACK, Missouri — Auctioneer Dirk Soulis opened bidding on a 1929 oil landscape painting by the late Kansas artist Birger Sandzén at a modest $40,000.

Within 45 seconds, bidding surged past $100,000.

“Thank you,” Soulis said while bidders studied the 30-inch by 40-inch treasure of intense color comprised of brushstrokes that left the impression of being chiseled onto canvas. “We have $100,000, asking $110,000. Now, $120,000? Now, $130,000? Thank you. Now, $140,000? Thank you. Do I hear $150,000? Now, $160,000? Asking $170,000. Going once. Asking $170,000. Going twice. Sold, $160,000.”

