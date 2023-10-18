Salina library sells Sandzen paintings

LONE JACK, Missouri — Auctioneer Dirk Soulis opened bidding on a 1929 oil landscape painting by the late Kansas artist Birger Sandzén at a modest $40,000.

Within 45 seconds, bidding surged past $100,000.

“Thank you,” Soulis said while bidders studied the 30-inch by 40-inch treasure of intense color comprised of brushstrokes that left the impression of being chiseled onto canvas. “We have $100,000, asking $110,000. Now, $120,000? Now, $130,000? Thank you. Now, $140,000? Thank you. Do I hear $150,000? Now, $160,000? Asking $170,000. Going once. Asking $170,000. Going twice. Sold, $160,000.”