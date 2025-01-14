Schmidt secures Congressional appointments

U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt has been appointed to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and House Judiciary Committee for the 119th Congress, according to a news release from his office.

“Both of these committee assignments will be important to keeping our country and our communities safe and secure,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said he sought the Armed Services assignment to support America’s national security and because the Second District is home to numerous military interests including the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley and the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Center and 35th Infantry Division at Fort Leavenworth.

Schmidt’s district is also home to the 190thAir Refueling Wing of the Kansas National Guard at Forbes Field in Topeka, and both the Kansas Army National Guard and Kansas Air National Guard Headquarters, with authority over nearly 7,000 Kansas soldiers and airmen.

“I believe in President Reagan’s philosophy of peace through strength and am determined to support America’s warfighters as these dedicated men and women protect our nation in a dangerous world,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt also sought the Judiciary assignment.

“As the only former state attorney general in the U.S. House, I will bring the experience of our state’s chief law enforcement official and a commitment to holding our federal government accountable,” said Schmidt. “This committee will play a central role in President Trump’s work to secure our borders, fight corruption, and reform the federal bureaucracy. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance these priorities.”