 | Sat, Sep 10, 2022
School district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says

Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings. 

September 9, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Gardner Edgerton school board members will discuss a potential transgender policy at Monday's meeting. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says the proposal would be harmful and possibly illegal. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.

The policy would require students and staff to use pronouns from their original birth certificate, with changing rooms and restrooms designated solely for those assigned to the corresponding gender at birth. Students in violation of the policy would be disciplined, and parents who knew of policy violations could sue the district. 

