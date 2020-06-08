Schools look for guidance for fall opening

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas education officials are preparing to reopen the state’s schools in the fall but acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic will force widespread changes.

“We want Kansans to know that we will have school in the fall, and that we are prepared to do everything within our power to keep staff, students and families safe,” Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson said in a news release Friday.

Watson assembled a task force in May to develop comprehensive guidance for safely reopening school buildings. One team is working working on guidance about sanitation, social distancing, busing and food served, while another is focused on instruction.