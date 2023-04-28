Second override attempt falls short

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson responded to a second failure to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill collapsing the state’s three-rate individual income tax structure into a single 4.15% rate and speeding elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries by stripping a dissident Republican of a committee chairmanship.

The decision to deprive Olathe Sen. Rob Olson of the opportunity to lead the Senate Utilities Committee in the waning hours of the 2023 legislation session was unlikely to alter the fate of Senate Bill 169, but Masterson sent a message to his caucus by dismissing Olson from the job of vetting utilities legislation.

Kelly said she vetoed the tax bill because it would eliminate $1.4 billion in state tax revenue within three years. It was financially unsustainable and would push the budget into the red in the manner resembling Gov. Sam Brownback’s aggressive income tax cuts nearly a decade ago, she said. Brownback’s quest to eliminate the state’s personal income tax cratered the budget, forced spending cuts and a sales tax increase before his program was repealed in 2017.