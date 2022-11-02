 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering

The Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas Secretary of State are in the unusual position of taking positions opposite of what's expected elsewhere. Republican incumbent Scott Schwab said election integrity is evident. Challenger Jeanna Repass said those who doubt the electoral system deserve to have their concerns heard.

Candidates Scott Schwab and Jeanna Repass discuss gerrymandering and 2021 voting legislation during a debate Tuesday in Topeka. Photo by Rachel Mipro / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Bucking national trends, the Democratic candidate running for Kansas secretary of state said election deniers need to be listened to while the Republican incumbent candidate quashed theories of voter fraud in the Kansas electoral system.

Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park resident, is running against incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Repass said her goal is to restore public confidence in the state’s electoral process and increase voting accessibility for Kansans.

During a debate sponsored by Washburn University and broadcast by KTWU on Tuesday in Topeka, Repass said Kansans who doubted the electoral system need to have their concerns heard.

