Sedgwick County Commissioner resigns

Michael O'Donnell resigns amid news that he participated in a plot to smear Brandon Whipple in his campaign for Wichita mayor in 2019.

November 16, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Brandon Whipple, Wichita mayor, was the target of a smear attack by Michael O'Donnell in 2019.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican county commissioner in Kansas resigned Friday after the local district attorney concluded there was sufficient evidence to begin ouster proceedings for his role in plotting to cover up their part in a false ad against a mayoral candidate in the state’s largest city.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell tendered his resignation after District Attorney Marc Bennett notified his attorney that he intended to initiate legal proceedings for forfeiture of public office, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

