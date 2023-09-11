See the stars in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes is hosting a star party Saturday evening.

Armed with a grant from the Fort Scott Community Foundation, the Milken Center recently acquired a Celestron NexStar 8SE fully automated telescope capable of locating and tracking 40,000 celestial objects.

The evening will start at 7 p.m. in the Lowell Milken Unsung Hero Park with a short program about Henrietta Swan Leavitt, an early 20th century astronomer whose work led scientists to more accurately determine the distances between faraway galaxies.