See the stars in Fort Scott

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes is offering a stargazing program on Saturday.

September 11, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Galaxies abound in this spectacular Hubble image; spiral arms swirl in all colors and orientations, and fuzzy ellipticals can be seen speckled across the frame as softly glowing smudges on the sky. Each visible speck of a galaxy is home to countless stars. Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, RELICS

FORT SCOTT — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes is hosting a star party Saturday evening.

Armed with a grant from the Fort Scott Community Foundation, the Milken Center recently acquired a Celestron NexStar 8SE fully automated telescope capable of locating and tracking 40,000 celestial objects.

The evening will start at 7 p.m. in the Lowell Milken Unsung Hero Park with a short program about Henrietta Swan Leavitt, an early 20th century astronomer whose work led scientists to more accurately determine the distances between faraway galaxies.

