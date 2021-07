PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Every time a patient enters her office, Krista Mijares, a Pittsburg pediatrician, asks them and their parent if they’ve been vaccinated. If not, she makes her pitch.

Do they want to be vaccinated? How about now? If they don’t, why?

In recent weeks the conversations have come with a warning: the Delta COVID-19 variant is in their community and makes it riskier than ever to remain unvaccinated.