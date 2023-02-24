 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Senate votes to block abortion medication prescriptions via telemedicine

Kansas Senators approved a bill banning the use of telemedicine services to prescribe medication that would induce abortions. The vote-proof majority now moves to the Kansas House of Representatives.

By

State News

February 24, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Sen. Beverly Gossage, R-Eudora, recommended the Kansas Senate pass a bill forbidding use of telemedicine services to prescribe medications for inducing an abortion. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate voted Thursday to prohibit use of telemedicine services to prescribe medications for inducing abortions and to forbid watering down the mandate during any disaster emergency declared by the state’s governor.

The bill, which passed with a two-thirds majority, now moves to the Kansas House of Representatives.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, condemned the legislation, noting that Kansans voters in August rejected a proposed amendment that would have stripped the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. Despite the landslide victory for supporters of abortion rights, she said, legislators are still proposing restrictions on abortion.

