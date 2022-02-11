 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Senate weighing bill to trim property tax for schools by $150 million annually

Passage of property tax legislation in the Kansas Senate would exempt $100,000 of the assessed value on residential property from the 20-mill tax used by the state to finance public schools and would result in a decline of nearly $150 million annually in state revenue.

By

State News

February 11, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Parker Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, a candidate for state treasurer, introduced a bill that would increase to $100,000, from the current $20,000, the statewide residential property tax exemption tied to the 20-mill levy for public education. Photo by (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Passage of property tax legislation in the Kansas Senate would exempt $100,000 of the assessed value on residential property from the 20-mill tax used by the state to finance public schools and would result in a decline of nearly $150 million annually in state revenue.

Since 1997, state law has required the first $20,000 of assessed value to be exempted from the statewide mill levy for K-12 education. Under Senate Bill 431, that exemption from would be five times larger starting in tax year 2022.

A lobbyist for Kansas realtors endorsed the bill Thursday. No one stood in opposition to the measure. It was introduced by Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican who chairs the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee. She is seeking the GOP nomination for state treasurer in 2022.

Related
May 10, 2021
May 6, 2021
March 12, 2021
January 31, 2020
Most Popular