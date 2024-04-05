Kansas Senate kills ‘voodoo math’ education bill

TOPEKA — Kansas senators killed a school finance bill that would have guided state education funding for the next three years, heeding warnings from public schools advocates that the bill’s special education provision could have proven disastrous.

Senate Bill 387 allocated billions for K-12 schools, but also came with a provision that public school advocates warned would “permanently underfund K-12 schools.”

The bill would have overhauled the state’s special education funding formula, using local dollars as part of the calculation. Public education advocates, including the Kansas Association of School Boards and the Kansas National Educators Association, spoke against the proposed formula, calling it one that would mask a lack of state funding for special education. In a joint statement, the groups said the calculation was a “series of accounting gimmicks.”