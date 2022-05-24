Session ends with veto overrides

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers wrapped the 2022 legislative session Monday by overturning a series of vetoes from the governor, tying up loose ends on remaining bills and debating a resolution taking issue with proposed Word Health Organization regulations.

A bill approved before the House adjourned the session with minimal opposition would amend the Controlled Substances Act to allow some FDA-approved medications with ingredients derived from marijuana, critical for Kansans with epilepsy. A provision that would have decriminalized fentanyl test strips was removed from the bill at the behest of Republican senators late last month, before the legislature took a long break.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid frequently combined with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA. When people do not know if or how much of the powerful drug they are consuming, the risk of overdose increases.