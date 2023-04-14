 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Six accused of using drones to deliver contraband to prison

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday after all the suspects were arrested, according to court records in the U.S. District of Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Six people are accused in a federal indictment of conspiring to use a drone to fly contraband such as cell phones and marijuana into the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Two prisoners, Dale Gaver III and Melvin Edwards, allegedly arranged with four people outside the prison to deliver items requested by other inmates into the prison yard between August 2020 and May 2021, The Wichita Eagle reported.

