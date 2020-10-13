Menu Search Log in

Smaller corn crop forecast

Kansas farmers can expect to harvest less corn than last year.

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest slightly less corn than than last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this year’s crop is forecast at just under 800 million bushels, down 2% from last year, The Hays Daily News reports.

For Haven farmers Bob Bacon and his son-in-law Daniel Kelly, it’s an average year.

