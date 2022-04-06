 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
Some care workers get bonus

About 24,000 Medicaid home and community-based service workers in Kansas would receive a bonus under Gov. Kelly's plan.

April 6, 2022 - 3:37 PM

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday an infusion of $51 million for approximately 24,000 Medicaid home and community-based service workers across the state.

Provider agencies will receive a payment based on the number of direct care workers and immediate supervisors employed. All funds would go directly to the workers and supervisors, up to $2,000 per person.

Kelly tacked on an additional $1,500 bonus per staff member recruited to incentivize and bring more direct support workers to the field.

