Some care workers get bonus

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday an infusion of $51 million for approximately 24,000 Medicaid home and community-based service workers across the state.

Provider agencies will receive a payment based on the number of direct care workers and immediate supervisors employed. All funds would go directly to the workers and supervisors, up to $2,000 per person.

Kelly tacked on an additional $1,500 bonus per staff member recruited to incentivize and bring more direct support workers to the field.