 | Tue, Dec 21, 2021
SPARK funding: $154M goes to projects, education

Commercial building projects and aid to students in need will be funded through the state's share of federal SPARK funding. About $154 million will be spent, the state's executive board announced Monday.

By

State News

December 21, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Lt. Gov. David Toland recommended and the SPARK executive board approved a plan to invest federal relief funding in a $100 million grant program to improve business infrastructure and $50 million to directly aid low-income children undercut academically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by (Screen capture/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The SPARK executive board of state officials and business advisers agreed to move ahead Monday with allocation of federal funding for $100 million in commercial building infrastructure projects and $50 million in direct aid to children enduring educational setbacks in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea proposed by Lt. Gov. David Toland to the seven-member executive board featured development of grants to businesses and communities for expanding building infrastructure capable of attracting or retaining jobs in Kansas. In addition, Toland said the goal would be to provide a $1,000 voucher to low-income, high-need students particularly affected by loss of educational opportunities due to interruption of school.

In addition, the panel agreed to direct $4 million in state matching funds to assist school districts with installation of high-speed internet services.

