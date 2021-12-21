SPARK funding: $154M goes to projects, education

TOPEKA — The SPARK executive board of state officials and business advisers agreed to move ahead Monday with allocation of federal funding for $100 million in commercial building infrastructure projects and $50 million in direct aid to children enduring educational setbacks in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea proposed by Lt. Gov. David Toland to the seven-member executive board featured development of grants to businesses and communities for expanding building infrastructure capable of attracting or retaining jobs in Kansas. In addition, Toland said the goal would be to provide a $1,000 voucher to low-income, high-need students particularly affected by loss of educational opportunities due to interruption of school.

In addition, the panel agreed to direct $4 million in state matching funds to assist school districts with installation of high-speed internet services.