 | Fri, Oct 08, 2021
Staff shortages keep more inmates in cells

Inmates are spending more time in their cells because of staffing shortages.

October 8, 2021 - 2:32 PM

Kansas prisons were hotbeds of coronavirus infections early in the pandemic, but vaccinations appear to have protected those inmates living in close quarters. Photo by Nomin Ujiyediin/Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Staffing shortages have gotten so bad at a Kansas prison that has been the scene of past unrest that inmates are spending more time confined to their cells, officials say.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Carol Pitts said in an email that staffing is a problem across the prison system but that the “greatest challenge” is at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. 

The result is more cell time and less access to programs and activities at the maximum security prison in Butler County, she said. 

