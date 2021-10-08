Staff shortages keep more inmates in cells

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Staffing shortages have gotten so bad at a Kansas prison that has been the scene of past unrest that inmates are spending more time confined to their cells, officials say.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Carol Pitts said in an email that staffing is a problem across the prison system but that the “greatest challenge” is at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The result is more cell time and less access to programs and activities at the maximum security prison in Butler County, she said.