 Thu, Jun 16, 2022
Staff shortages limit access to hospitals

Motient calls approximately 40 of Kansas’ receiving and potential receiving hospitals — hospitals equipped to serve patients in critical condition — twice a day to get an update on hospital bed availability.

June 16, 2022

Motient, the company that uses software to monitor hospital bed space in Kansas, says the available space is lower now than it was at this time a year ago. (Getty Images)

Hospital bed availability is lower across Kansas than it was at this time last year, according to Motient, which operates software that assists health systems with medical transports.

The Kansas Hospital Association attributes the bed space to a statewide staffing shortage that has lingered along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, as I’ve been visiting with our hospitals, it seems as though that we’re still able to accommodate all the patient needs that are being requested for health care services at this point,” said Chad Austin, president and CEO of the association.

