Staff shortages limit access to hospitals

Hospital bed availability is lower across Kansas than it was at this time last year, according to Motient, which operates software that assists health systems with medical transports.

The Kansas Hospital Association attributes the bed space to a statewide staffing shortage that has lingered along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, as I’ve been visiting with our hospitals, it seems as though that we’re still able to accommodate all the patient needs that are being requested for health care services at this point,” said Chad Austin, president and CEO of the association.