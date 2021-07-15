State expands help for child care, food

TOPEKA — Low-income Kansans will have wider access to child care assistance tied to federal aid authorized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Thursday.

The Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program implemented last year to assist essential workers with the cost of caring for children will be modified to include more Kansas workers.

“Parents have faced additional challenges because of the pandemic, and it was important to me that we provide meaningful assistance to families,” said Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families.