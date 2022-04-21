 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
State expects $760M more in taxes

A new fiscal forecast shows Kansas should get hundreds of millions more in state tax collections, but says inflation is a big reason why. Lawmakers are expected to continue to grapple over how to spend the money.

April 21, 2022 - 3:24 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas fiscal forecast issued Wednesday predicted that inflation will boost state tax collections more than previously expected, intensifying the dispute between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Legislature over how to cut taxes.

Legislators also are likely to face increased pressure to add new spending to what already is set to be a relatively generous, $22 billion-plus state budget for the 12 months beginning July 1. Even before the new forecast, public school officials are pushing for additional dollars for special education programs.

The forecasters increased their projections for tax collections through June 2023 by $760 million. Their new projections are 4.6% higher than a forecast issued in November for the 2022 budget year that ends June 30 and 3.8% higher for the 2023 budget year. Tax collections had run ahead of expectations for each of the past 20 months.

