State moves people 65+ up for shots

Health care workers and long-term care residents should be vaccinated by the end of the month. Then, the state will allow people aged 65 and older to be among the next to receive shots.

January 8, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, points out the relatively low number of deaths from the flu compared to COVID-19 during a news briefing Wednesday at the Statehouse. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas expects to finish giving COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care residents and health care workers by the end of this month and has moved people aged 65 and older into the next group to receive the shots.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced new details about the order in which her state’s residents will be eligible for inoculations, and making people aged 65 to 74 years an earlier priority was the biggest shift.

The state’s previous plan had that age group getting theirs after people in “congregate” living, such as state hospitals, shelters for the homeless, and prisons.

