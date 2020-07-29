State must ID those who cast provisional votes

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab must release the names of people who cast provisional ballots in the 2018 general election, including whether their votes were counted, a Kansas judge ruled, handing a victory to a group that wants to expand voting rights.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on Tuesday called the court’s decision a “resounding rebuke” to Schwab’s office and a win for all Kansas voters.
“Now that we’ve secured the right to access this information, our client can start letting voters know if their votes counted in the last election and help Kansans who encounter similar problems in upcoming elections,” Lauren Bonds, the legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, said in a statement.
