State news in brief

NIOTAZE, Kan. (AP)  Authorities say a man was killed when a pickup truck rear-ended a farm tractor in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 67-year-old Kenneth Sullivan, of Havana. He was driving the tractor when the truck crashed into it around 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 166 about 3 miles east of the small town of Niotaze.

The patrol says the trucks driver was taken to an Oklahoma hospital with an injury that was believed to be serious.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP)  Gov. Laura Kelly has named the Kansas Lotterys top attorney to serve as its interim executive director.

Stephen Durrell will lead the agency. He has worked at the lottery since 2007, serving as its general counsel and an assistant Kansas attorney general assigned to the agency.

Durrell also served previously as an assistant attorney general assigned to the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

The lottery operates its games of chance and oversees four state-owned casinos through contracts with private management companies. Kellys office said Durrell was involved in negotiating the existing contracts and drafted rules for the lotterys games.

As interim director, he replaces Terry Presta, a former Kansas House member appointed to the job in 2013 by then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.