State officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction.

More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.

Kansas, like most states, fell short of the federal goal of distributing at least 65% of the aid money by Nov. 15, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Federal reporting shows only 10 states and the District of Columbia met that target.