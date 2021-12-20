 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
State officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

Kansas has lagged behind the federal goal of distributing federal dollars to help those facing eviction. More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state has been given out so far.

State News

December 20, 2021 - 9:51 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction.

More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.

Kansas, like most states, fell short of the federal goal of distributing at least 65% of the aid money by Nov. 15, according  to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Federal reporting shows only 10 states and the District of Columbia met that target.

