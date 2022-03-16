State Senate advances $22.8B spending plan; no food tax relief

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate has advanced a $22.8 billion state spending plan that provides a 5% pay raise for state employees, doesn’t account for any reduction in the state sales tax on food, and leaves the state general fund with a balance of $359.6 million.

The budget bill also invests $245 million in disability services, eliminates funding the governor set aside for an unlikely expansion of the Medicaid program, counts on federal aid to pay for the remodel of the Docking State Office Building and a new health agency lab, and reduces revenues by $255.1 million in the current fiscal year, which ends July 1, and $80.1 million next year to account for tax cuts that have already passed the Senate.

Those tax cuts include incentives for a mystery company that promises thousands of jobs if it chooses to move to Kansas, as well as credits for wildfire victims, aviation program graduates, and college graduates who move to rural areas of the state.