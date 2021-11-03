State tax collections top expectations

Kansas tax collections in October came in more than $100 million above the official estimate. The news was good, but caution was urged as the state’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the state’s tax collections in October surged to more than $100 million above the official estimate of revenue growth for the month.

On Monday, the governor said lawmakers should remain cautious as the state’s economy recovered from the COVID-19 economic spike.