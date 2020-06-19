State virus total up to 12,059 cases

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas increased to 12,059 Friday, as reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That’s a 3% increase over Thursday’s total of 11,681.

That number includes 254 deaths and 1,035 hospitalizations. The state has reported 125,590 negative tests since March.

Allen County has one reported case, according to KDHE, as counties in the southeast Kansas region have reported increasing numbers in recent weeks. Allen County has now tested about 35.7 people per 1,000 residents, with a total of 442 tests.