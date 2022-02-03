State’s incentive plan snags on corporate tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas could phase out its corporate income tax under a measure that also would expand its incentives for attracting new businesses, and the provision is a problem as lawmakers rush to help the state attract an undisclosed multibillion-dollar project.

The state House Commerce Committee expected to vote today on a bill authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for billion-dollar business projects after the Senate approved the measure last week. The Republican-controlled Legislature hopes to wrap up work on the bill Monday so that the state Department of Commerce can offer an unnamed company $1 billion or more in incentives to make Kansas home to what department officials say would be a $4 billion facility.

Republican senators added a cut in corporate income taxes, arguing that other businesses, particularly small ones, should also get a break if the state is going to offer huge incentives to single companies. But the provision is written so that the state would keep reducing the tax in future years, possibly until it was eliminated.