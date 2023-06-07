 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
State’s new abortion law challenged

Plaintiffs say ‘reversal’ method is unproven and dangerous

June 7, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas abortion providers filed a lawsuit combating an “abortion reversal” law based on a debunked study, calling the state’s tightened abortion regulations increasingly “inaccurate” and a violation of bodily integrity.  

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday with the Johnson County District Court by several plaintiffs, including Hodes & Nauser of the landmark 2019 abortion case and Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. The plaintiffs asked the court to block the “abortion reversal” law before it takes effect July 1. 

“Compelling providers to serve as the State’s mouthpiece and disseminators for inaccurate and ideological government-scripted messages that are designed to pressure patients into choosing childbirth over abortion … interferes with the principles of bodily integrity and patient autonomy that underlie informed consent,” the lawsuit reads. 

